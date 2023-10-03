Stokes (foot) was designated to return from the PUP list Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Stokes now has a 21-day window to practice with the team before moving to the active roster. The Georgia product may need most of that time, as he hasn't been able to practice with the team since suffering the injury last November. Although he could conceivably return as soon as Monday's game against the Raiders, a Week 7 return, following the team's bye week, against the Broncos would be a more realistic target for Stokes and the Packers.