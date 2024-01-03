Wilson finished Sunday's 33-10 win over the Vikings with six tackles (three solo).

Wilson stepped into the starting inside linebacker role alongside Quay Walker after Isaiah McDuffie was forced out of Sunday's game due to a concussion. McDuffie drew the start in Week 17 after De'Vondre Campbell was ruled out ahead of the game with a neck injury. If neither McDuffie or Campbell are able to progress through practice leading up to Week 18 against the Bears, Wilson could be in line to draw the start at inside linebacker alongside Walker.