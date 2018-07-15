Packers' Ethan Cooper: Claimed by Green Bay
The Packers claimed Cooper off waivers Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Cooper is a developmental project who's spent time with both the Giants and Steelers since going undrafted out of Indiana (Pa.) in 2017. He represents a low-risk investment for the Packers, who seem to have a glaring hole at right guard in advance of the 2018 campaign.
