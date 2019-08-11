Baylis was sidelined during Sunday's practice due to a calf injury, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

It's unclear how Baylis picked up the injury, but considering he's battling for a spot on the roster, it's serious enough to hold him out of practice. The Oregon product caught his only target for 12 yards during Thursday's preseason victory over the Texans. Expect the team to monitor his status on a daily basis.

