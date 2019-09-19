Play

The Packers promoted Baylis to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Baylis will likely contribute on special teams and provide Green Bay depth at the tight end position behind Jimmy Graham (groin), Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan. The Oregon product has not played a snap since the 2017 season, when he suited up for one game with the Texans and was not targeted.

