Packers' Evan Baylis: Signs with Green Bay
Bayless agreed to a contract with the Packers on Tuesday.
Baylis spent the 2020 season joined the Packers' 53-man roster prior to Week 3 and remained there through Week 8. However, he failed to see any action on the field. He then spent the rest of the season on the team's practice squad. The 26-year-old is now set to spend the offseason in Green Bay and look to earn a spot on the team.
