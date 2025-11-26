Packers' Evan Williams: Another pick
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams recorded four tackles (four solo), one pass defensed and one interception in Sunday's 23-6 win over the Vikings.
Williams picked off an overthrown J.J. McCarthy pass attempt late in the fourth quarter to seal a win for the Packers. He now has an interception in consecutive games and three total for the season. Williams also has 98 total tackles this season and is poised to surpass his stop total from his rookie campaign.
