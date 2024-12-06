Williams (head) left in the first half of Thursday's game against the Lions and is being evaluated for a concussion, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Williams suffered a blow to the head in the first half of the contest, placing doubt on his ability to return to the game. In his absence, Javon Bullard stands to see the bulk of the work at strong safety versus Detroit.
More News
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Suffers concussion on TNF•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Good to go for Week 12•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Begins week as limited•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Returning for Week 11•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Questionable for Week 11•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Limited in practice Wednesday•