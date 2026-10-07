Williams finished Sunday's 17-14 win over the Buccaneers with seven tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses (including one interception).

Williams picked off undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels midway through the first quarter, and the Packers offense made the most of the takeaway with a 16-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a two-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Matthew Golden. Williams has played every single defensive snap for the Packers, accumulating 34 tackles (20 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and four pass defenses (one interception) through four regular-season games.