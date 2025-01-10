Williams (quadriceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Eagles, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week for the first time since injuring his quadriceps in Green Bay's Week 15 win over the Seahawks, giving himself a chance to suit up for the wild-card round. The rookie safety from Oregon would be a significant addition to the Packers' defense, having recorded 49 total tackles, three passes defended, including one interception, and one forced fumble in 13 appearances this season. With Zayne Anderson (concussion) already ruled out, Kitan Oladapo is likely to serve as Green bay's top reserve safety and could start if Williams misses Sunday's contest. If Williams is cleared to play in the wild-card matchup, he's expected to start alongside first-team All-Pro Xavier McKinney as part of the Packers' top safety duo.