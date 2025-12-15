default-cbs-image
Williams (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against Denver, Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com reports.

Williams is dealing with an apparent knee injury late in the second half, and his status for the rest of the game is now up in the air. In his absence, Zayne Anderson is a top candidate to see an increase in workload at safety.

