Packers' Evan Williams: Dealing with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against Denver, Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com reports.
Williams is dealing with an apparent knee injury late in the second half, and his status for the rest of the game is now up in the air. In his absence, Zayne Anderson is a top candidate to see an increase in workload at safety.
More News
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Tallies seven stops Sunday•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Totals nine tackles•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Another pick•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Picks off Winston in Week 11•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Posts seven stops in Week 10•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Makes four stops vs. Steelers•