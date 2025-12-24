Williams (knee) was deemed a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Williams sprained the MCL in his knee against Denver in Week 15 and missed this past Saturday's overtime loss against Chicago. He didn't practice at all last week, so his listing as DNP to begin Week 17 prep is a positive sign. Williams intends to take part in individual drills Wednesday, and when asked about his injury Tuesday, he stated, "Taking it slow, but definitely optimistic," per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.