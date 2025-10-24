Packers' Evan Williams: Good to go against Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (back) does not have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Steelers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Williams opened the week with back-to-back limited practices before ending with a full session Friday, which puts him on track to play Sunday. The second-year safety has played every single defensive snap in three of six regular-season games, and he has accumulated 39 tackles (17 solo), two pass defenses (one interception) and one fumble recovery on the year.
