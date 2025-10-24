Williams (back) does not have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Steelers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Williams opened the week with back-to-back limited practices before ending with a full session Friday, which puts him on track to play Sunday. The second-year safety has played every single defensive snap in three of six regular-season games, and he has accumulated 39 tackles (17 solo), two pass defenses (one interception) and one fumble recovery on the year.