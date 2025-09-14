Williams tallied five tackles (two solo) during the Packers' 27-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday.

Williams played 80 snaps (69 on defense, 11 on special teams) in Thursday's win, which was second most behind Xavier McKinney (81). Williams saw his workload on defense increase over the course of his rookie season in 2024, and the Oregon product is a key piece of the Packers secondary that also includes McKinney, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Javon Bullard.