Packers' Evan Williams: Limited due to back injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (back) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Williams logged eight tackles in this past Sunday's win over Arizona but appears to have hurt his back in the process. His ability to practice in limited fashion to begin the week suggests the injury isn't major, but Williams may need to upgrade to full participation before the end of the week to avoid getting tagged with an injury status ahead of Sunday's matchup versus Pittsburgh.
