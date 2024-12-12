Williams (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Williams exited Green Bay's Week 14 contest versus the Lions early due to a concussion. That was a Thursday game, so he's had more time than usual to try to recover. Williams will need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in order to be able to suit up Sunday against Seattle. If he can't play, Zayne Anderson could see an uptick in defensive snaps, as he did against Detroit.