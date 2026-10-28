Williams finished Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Lions with nine tackles (five solo) and one pass defense.

As he's done in each of the first six games of the regular season, Williams was on the field for every single defensive snap Sunday, and he finished third on the Packers in tackles behind Isaiah McDuffie (11) and Xavier McKinney (10). Williams has posted at least nine tackles four times this season, and his 61 total tackles lead the Packers and is tied with Jacob Rodriguez and Payton Wilson for eighth-most in the NFL .