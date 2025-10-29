Williams recorded four tackles (two solo) during Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.

Williams has now accumulated 43 tackles (19 solo), two pass breakups (including one interception) and one fumble recovery across seven regular-season appearances, putting him well on track to tally new career-high marks across the board this year. He played a season-low 77 percent of defensive snaps versus the Steelers, perhaps due to the back issue that limited his practice reps to open Week 8, though Williams wasn't officially assigned an injury designation heading into Sunday's win. It will be worth monitoring whether Williams is a full practice participant as preparation for Week 9's game against the Panthers kicks off.