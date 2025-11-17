Williams recorded nine total tackles (five solo) and one interception in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Giants.

The Oregon product nabbed his second interception of the season in the Week 11 win, picking off Jameis Winston in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Williams has had a productive start to his second season in the NFL, recording 67 total tackles and three passes defended, including two interceptions across 10 games. He's expected to remain one of the Packers' top defensive weapons in the Week 12 matchup against the Vikings.