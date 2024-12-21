Williams is questionable for Monday's game against the Saints with a quad injury.
Williams did not appear on Green Bay's practice report Thursday or Friday before showing up as a limited participant Saturday. The rookie safety has quickly stepped into a significant role in the secondary this season, tallying 49 tackles and three passes defended over 13 appearances. With fellow rookie Javon Bullard (ankle) already ruled out, then defensive backs Zayne Anderson and Keisean Nixon will likely step up into bigger roles if Williams ultimately ends up inactive.
