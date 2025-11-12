Packers' Evan Williams: Posts seven stops in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams recorded seven tackles (four solo) during the Packers' 10-7 loss to the Eagles on Monday.
Williams played 54 of 63 defensive snaps (85.7 percent) during Monday's loss and co-led the Packers in tackles with Xavier McKinney. Williams has recorded at least seven stops in five of his last six games, and through nine regular-season games he has accumulated 58 tackles (25 solo), two pass defenses (one interception) and one fumble recovery.
