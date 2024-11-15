Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Williams got in three limited practices this week after being inactive for Week 10 against the Lions. Williams will look to draw back into the starting lineup versus Chicago. He has 28 tackles (18 solo), one interception and one forced fumble on the season.
