Williams recorded 100 tackles (48 solo), five pass defenses (three interceptions) and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games for the Packers in 2025.

The 2024 fourth-rounder served in a rotational role in the Packers' secondary during his rookie season, but he was thrust into the starting job at safety alongside Xavier McKinney in 2025. Williams responded by reaching the tackling century mark for the first time in his career, posting at least seven stops in eight of 16 games. He figures to be a key piece in the Packers' defense for the foreseeable future.