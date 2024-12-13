Williams (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday night's matchup against the Seahawks, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The rookie safety from Oregon sustained a concussion in the Packers' Week 14 loss to the Lions, but he was able to practice in full both Thursday and Friday and has now cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, per Hodkiewicz. Williams has recorded 45 total tackles, three passes defended and one forced fumble through his first 12 games in the NFL. He's expected to serve as the Packers' top strong safety in Week 15.