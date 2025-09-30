Packers' Evan Williams: Records 10 tackles in Week 4 tie
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams finished Sunday's 40-40 tie against the Cowboys with 10 tackles (five solo).
Nine of Williams' stops came on defensive plays, and the other took place on special teams. This was the second time in Williams' two-year career that he's notched double-digit stops in a contest. The other instance took place in Week 5 of last season against the Rams.
