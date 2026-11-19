Williams logged eight tackles (two solo) and a pass defense during the Packers' 30-10 loss to the Vikings in Week 10.

Williams played every single defensive snap in Week 10 and finished tied for the second-most tackles on the Packers behind Isaiah McDuffie (10). Williams has recorded at least eight stops in three of his last four outings and is up to 84 tackles (50 solo), including 1.0 sacks, eight pass defenses (including three interceptions) and a fumble recovery through 10 regular-season games. He is well on track to surpass 100 tackles for a second consecutive year.