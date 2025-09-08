Packers' Evan Williams: Records pick in opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams tallied three tackles (one solo) and an interception in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Lions.
The interception matched the total Williams finished his 2024 rookie season with, and it shut down a potential Detroit scoring drive late in the second quarter of Sunday's contest. Williams was not credited with a start in Week 1, but he still finished with 56 snaps -- the seventh most among Packers defenders.
