default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams tallied three tackles (one solo) and an interception in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Lions.

The interception matched the total Williams finished his 2024 rookie season with, and it shut down a potential Detroit scoring drive late in the second quarter of Sunday's contest. Williams was not credited with a start in Week 1, but he still finished with 56 snaps -- the seventh most among Packers defenders.

More News