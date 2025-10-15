default-cbs-image
Williams logged seven tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 27-18 victory versus the Bengals.

Williams finished third on the Packers in stops in the victory. The second-year safety played 100 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps for the third time through five games this season. Williams has registered 31 tackles and an interception as a key part of the Packers' secondary.

