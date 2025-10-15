Packers' Evan Williams: Records seven tackles in Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams logged seven tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 27-18 victory versus the Bengals.
Williams finished third on the Packers in stops in the victory. The second-year safety played 100 percent of Green Bay's defensive snaps for the third time through five games this season. Williams has registered 31 tackles and an interception as a key part of the Packers' secondary.
More News
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Records 10 tackles in Week 4 tie•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Heavy workload vs. Washington•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Records pick in opener•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Starts six games as rookie•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Will play in wild-card round•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Could return for wild-card round•