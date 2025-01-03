Williams (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Williams logged a trio of DNPs in practice this week and will miss his third straight game. The fourth-round rookie safety closes out the regular season with 49 tackles (31 solo), three pass breakups, including one interception, and one forced fumble across 13 appearances, including six starts.
