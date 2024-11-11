Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday he was optimistic Williams (hamstring) would be able to play in Week 11 at Chicago, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Williams spent the Packers' last game before their bye on the sidelines due to a hamstring issue he picked up in Week 8 at Jacksonville, but there's hope that will be the only game he'll have to miss as he recovers. His name will be one to watch for when Green Bay releases its first official practice report of the week Wednesday.