Williams (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday night's contest versus the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Williams suffered the concussion in the first half of the game, bringing his night to a premature end. Javon Bullard will likely continue to handle the bulk of the work at strong safety in his absence.
More News
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Good to go for Week 12•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Begins week as limited•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Returning for Week 11•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Questionable for Week 11•
-
Packers' Evan Williams: Limited in practice Wednesday•