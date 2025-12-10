Packers' Evan Williams: Tallies seven stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams totaled seven tackles (four solo) and a defensed pass in Sunday's 28-21 Week 14 win over the Bears.
Williams tied for third on Green Bay with his seven tackles. He also posted his third defensed pass over his past four contests. Williams has been steady in a near-every-down role in his second NFL season, registering 87 tackles and five defensed passes (including three interceptions) across 13 games.
