Packers' Evan Williams: Totals nine tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams recorded nine tackles (three solo) in Thursday's 31-24 win over the Lions.
Williams finished second on the team with nine tackles, matching his second-highest mark of the campaign. He's topped a 90 percent defensive snap rate in each of his last three games, during which he's recorded 22 total tackles with two interceptions.
