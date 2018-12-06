Brown signed a contract with the Packers on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Brown was waived by the Raiders on Tuesday, and wasted no time finding a new home in the NFL. The second-year defensive end will look to earn rotational snaps in the Packers' 3-4 defense, which has lost starters Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle) and Mike Daniels (foot) to injured reserve.

