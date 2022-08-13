Brkic missed a 32-yard field goal and made all three of his point-after-touchdown tries in Friday's preseason game against the 49ers.

Brkic was true on his three extra-point tries, but he badly misfired on his first field goal attempt as a professional, and not from too far out. With Mason Crosby (knee) on the PUP list, Brkic is the only healthy kicker on the Packers' roster. However, Crosby will almost certainly handle the kicking duties for the Packers when he recovers, and Brkic is not a lock to fill in if Crosby remains out when the regular season gets underway.