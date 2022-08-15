Brkic (hamstring) reverted to Green Bay's injured reserve list Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Brkic tweaked his hamstring during the Packers' pre-game warmups ahead of Friday's exhibition against the 49ers, and he was subsequently waived with an injury designation by the team Sunday. The rookie kicker was initially brought in to help shoulder Green Bay's kicking duties as starter Mason Crosby has dealt with knee issues this offseason. Brkic is now set to miss the entirety of the 2022 regular season, barring any injury settlement this offseason.