Brkic was claimed by the Packers after being waived by the Vikings on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma will shift to Green Bay after the team waived kicker Dominik Eberle in a corresponding move Monday. As a result, Brkic will have a chance to establish himself as a potential long-term solution at kicker for the Packers while providing competition behind the team's 12-year starter, Mason Crosby. Brkic converted 57 of his 69 field goal attempts over four years with the Sooners, including a 56-yard long during his 2021 senior campaign, and was one of three finalists for the Lou Groza award handed out to the best kicker in college football