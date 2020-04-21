Play

Willis (hip) was claimed off waivers by the Packers on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Willis landed on injured reserve in December after appearing in two games for the Dolphins, and he was waived by the team over the weekend. It's unclear if the 24-year-old has fully recovered from the injury, and he'll need to pass a physical before the move becomes a official.

