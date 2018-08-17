Packers' Geronimo Allison: Back in reserve role
Allison did not catch a pass in Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.
Allison started the Packers' preseason opener with Randall Cobb out, but he was back in a reserve role Thursday with Cobb taking the field. Allison remains in position to open the season as the Packers' No. 3 receiver behind Cobb and Davante Adams.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Starts preseason opener•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Opens training camp with starting offense•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Sidelined with ankle injury•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Faces added competition•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Remains in Green Bay•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Makes strides in second year•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: How to draft running backs
How you draft running backs could be the key to winning your leagues.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...