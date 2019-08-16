Allison caught two of three targets for 29 yards in Thursday night's 26-13 preseason loss to the Ravens.

Allison hauled in a 22-yard strike from DeShone Kizer on a third-down play that helped set up Green Bay's opening field goal. Despite not featuring for long, Allison's long reception ensured his impact was felt, which bodes well as he aims to earn a starting receiving gig this season.