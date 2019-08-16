Packers' Geronimo Allison: Big gain in loss
Allison caught two of three targets for 29 yards in Thursday night's 26-13 preseason loss to the Ravens.
Allison hauled in a 22-yard strike from DeShone Kizer on a third-down play that helped set up Green Bay's opening field goal. Despite not featuring for long, Allison's long reception ensured his impact was felt, which bodes well as he aims to earn a starting receiving gig this season.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Plays sparingly in preseason opener•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Playing slot•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Could replace Cobb in the slot•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Back with Pack for another year•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Tendered by Green Bay•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Ready for offseason program•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found 11...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...