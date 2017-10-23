Allison caught one pass for 14 yards in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

Allison played just five snaps on offense Sunday, and his catch was only the second he made in the last four games. With him fourth on the depth chart at his position and the Packers' passing attack not as high-powered under Brett Hundley as it with Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) at the helm, it will be tough for Allison to make a fantasy impact anytime soon.