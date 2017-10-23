Packers' Geronimo Allison: Catches only one pass
Allison caught one pass for 14 yards in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Allison played just five snaps on offense Sunday, and his catch was only the second he made in the last four games. With him fourth on the depth chart at his position and the Packers' passing attack not as high-powered under Brett Hundley as it with Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) at the helm, it will be tough for Allison to make a fantasy impact anytime soon.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Lottery ticket loses luster•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: No catches for second straight week•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Catchless against Bears•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Drops 122 yards on Bengals•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Set for expanded role•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Fills in for injured Nelson•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...