Allison was not targeted in Thursday's 35-14 win over Chicago.

One week after a 122-yard effort against Cincinnati, Allison was on the field for just 16 of 55 offensive snaps, 31 less than Week 3's contest. The obvious difference was Randall Cobb's return to the lineup. Allison showed big-play ability when given a chance, but faces a squeeze for playing time with so many weapons in Green Bay. He might be worth keeping an eye on if Davante Adams is unable to clear concussion protocol prior to this week's game against Dallas.