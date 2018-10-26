Allison (hamstring) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Allison never quite made it back to full participation in practice, but the Packers nonetheless decided to remove him from the final injury report. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Randall Cobb (hamstring) is listed as questionable despite logging a full practice Friday. Coming out of a bye, Aaron Rodgers likely will have his full group of pass-catching weapons for the first time since Week 3 against Washington. Marquez Valdes-Scantling figures to slide back to a minor role.