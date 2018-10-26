Packers' Geronimo Allison: Cleared to return
Allison (hamstring) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Allison never quite made it back to full participation in practice, but the Packers nonetheless decided to remove him from the final injury report. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Randall Cobb (hamstring) is listed as questionable despite logging a full practice Friday. Coming out of a bye, Aaron Rodgers likely will have his full group of pass-catching weapons for the first time since Week 3 against Washington. Marquez Valdes-Scantling figures to slide back to a minor role.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Expected back vs. Rams•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Limited on first injury report•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Practicing Tuesday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Officially inactive Monday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Reportedly inactive for Week 6•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Likely inactive Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...