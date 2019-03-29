Allison completed his recovery from core muscle surgery and is excited to get a look in multiple roles under new coach Matt LaFleur, ESPN.com's Rob Demovksy reports. "You don't want to be in a one-position role; that's limiting yourself," Allison said. "I feel confident where I'm at. I'm still able to do the same things I could before the injury."

Allison bounced back strong from season-ending surgery in November and re-signed with the Packers on a one-year, $2.8 million contract that includes a $750,000 signing bonus. He might've received a multi-year offer sheet from another team if he'd accepted his restricted free agent tender for $2.025 million, but he preferred to stay with the Packers and bet on himself to earn a much larger contract next offseason. The approach makes sense given that Allison posted a 20-303-2 receiving line in five games last season, including four straight weeks above 60 yards to start the year. With Randall Cobb off to Dallas and no replacement signed, the Packers figure to host an open competition for all the receiver spots behind Davante Adams. The 25-year-old Allison likely will open training camp on the first-team offense, with his experience playing both outside and inside improving his odds to lock down a key role. His lanky build is atypical for a slot receiver, yet 24 of his 55 career receptions (44 percent) have come from the inside (per ESPN Stats & Info).