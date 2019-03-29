Packers' Geronimo Allison: Could replace Cobb in the slot
Allison completed his recovery from core muscle surgery and is excited to get a look in multiple roles under new coach Matt LaFleur, ESPN.com's Rob Demovksy reports. "You don't want to be in a one-position role; that's limiting yourself," Allison said. "I feel confident where I'm at. I'm still able to do the same things I could before the injury."
Allison bounced back strong from season-ending surgery in November and re-signed with the Packers on a one-year, $2.8 million contract that includes a $750,000 signing bonus. He might've received a multi-year offer sheet from another team if he'd accepted his restricted free agent tender for $2.025 million, but he preferred to stay with the Packers and bet on himself to earn a much larger contract next offseason. The approach makes sense given that Allison posted a 20-303-2 receiving line in five games last season, including four straight weeks above 60 yards to start the year. With Randall Cobb off to Dallas and no replacement signed, the Packers figure to host an open competition for all the receiver spots behind Davante Adams. The 25-year-old Allison likely will open training camp on the first-team offense, with his experience playing both outside and inside improving his odds to lock down a key role. His lanky build is atypical for a slot receiver, yet 24 of his 55 career receptions (44 percent) have come from the inside (per ESPN Stats & Info).
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Back with Pack for another year•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Tendered by Green Bay•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Ready for offseason program•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Done for 2018•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Placed on IR•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Slated for surgery, out at least six weeks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...