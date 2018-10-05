Allison (concussion) still has hope of playing Sunday against the Lions, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Allison has yet to practice this week as he attempts to clear the concussion protocol after being forced to exited last week's win over the Bills. The fact the 24-year-old has yet to be ruled out is a good sign, but it remains difficult to be optimistic on his status for Sunday's game with no official word he has been cleared. Randall Cobb (calf) has already been ruled out, opening the door for rookies receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown. The Packers will release their official injury report later Friday which could shed further light on Allison's current status.