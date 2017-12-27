Packers' Geronimo Allison: Dealing with illness
Allison was held out of practice Wednesday due to an illness, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Allison fared well in Weeks 14 and 15, accumulating nine catches (on 12 targets) for 62 yards. The same cannot be said for his performance Saturday against the Vikings' vaunted defense, even with Davante Adams (concussion) sidelined and Jordy Nelson leaving the contest with a shoulder injury. Handling the second-largest workload among Packers wide receivers (53 of 67 offensive snaps), Allison reeled in one of his three targets for nine yards. If he's able to rid himself of his illness by Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff in Detroit, he may again be acting as the second wideout behind Randall Cobb due to the unknown availability of Adams and Nelson.
