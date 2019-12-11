Packers' Geronimo Allison: Dealing with knee injury
Allison (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Allison has received at least 50 percent of the Packers' offensive snaps in 10 of 13 games this season, including each of the last seven. No matter, he's put up just 29 catches (on 45 targets) for 251 yards and two touchdowns to date. With a knee injury in tow, his status will be one to monitor as the weekend approaches.
