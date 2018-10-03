Allison (concussion) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Allison departed in the third quarter of Sunday's win against the Bills and was diagnosed with a concussion. At the behest of the NFL's protocol for head injuries, he hasn't progressed enough to participate in on-field drills, which is not a great sign that he'll be able to get through every phase by Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. The Packers' receiving corps is banged up at the moment, with Davante Adams (calf - LP), Randall Cobb (hamstring - DNP) and Jimmy Graham (knee - DNP) all showing up on Wednesday's injury report. Collectively, it appears there will be enough snaps up for grabs this weekend for rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and J'Mon Moore to see the field early and often in Detroit.

