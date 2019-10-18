Allison (chest/concussion) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Allison was held out of every practice this week after he suffered a concussion in Monday's loss to the Lions. With Davante Adams (toe) ruled out and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) headed for a game-day decision, the Packers will need significant contributions from some combination of Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard, Ryan Grant and Darrius Shepherd.