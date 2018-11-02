The Packers will list Allison (groin/hamstring) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After missing games in Weeks 5 and 6 with a concussion and hamstring injury, Allison returned to action in the Week 7 loss to the Rams, making one reception for 14 yards while playing 30 offensive snaps. The wideout looked poised to see his role expand this weekend, but those plans were thwarted when the lingering hamstring issue limited his involvement at Wednesday's practice before he developed a groin injury during Thursday's session. It's unclear what exactly he was able to do Friday, but Garafolo's report indicates the Packers likely weren't encouraged by what they saw from Allison. If the 24-year-old is ultimately misses his third game of the season Sunday, rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling would likely be in store for a starting assignment along with regular snaps in three-wideout sets.